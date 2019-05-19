Normalization Committee bans three referees

The Normalization Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has placed a temporal ban on three referees from officiating any official match.

The suspended referees are; Ali Alhasan, Mustapha Abdulai and Mohammed Ishahaka.

This follows the bribery allegation leveled against them after officiating in the match day 11 game between Ashanti Gold SC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC on May 12, at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, which ended 1-0 in favor of the home team (Ashgold).

In a statement signed by Mr. Alex Asante, the Deputy General Secretary of the GFA and copied to GNA, sports it said “this suspension is without prejudice to any decision to be taken by the Judicial Bodies of the GFA on the allegation”.

The statement said, the matter would be referred to the appropriate judicial body for further investigation in accordance with the GFA regulations.

Source: GNA