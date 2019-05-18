Use GIFMIS to process all financial transactions – Acting CAGD boss to statutory fund institutions

Mr Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, Acting (Ag) Controller and Accountant General (CAGD) has asked all Statutory Fund Institutions to use the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) to process all financial transactions.

He said failure to do so will be denial to accessing funds from the Department.

He said institutions such as the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and Municipal, Metropolitan, District Assemblies (MMDAs) and other Internally Generated Fund Institutions were all being encouraged to use the GIFMIS platform.

“Failure to comply with this Government Directive will mean you will not be able to access your funds” he warned.

Speaking at a workers’ durbar on Friday in Accra, Mr Kwaning-Bosompem, also announced that the CAGD would soon embark on payroll sensitization on the use of the Electronic Salary Payment Voucher (E-SPV) and other related Payroll issues to ensure a credible Government payroll.

The maiden durbar was held to formally introduce Mr Kwaning-Bosompem, who took office as the Ag Controller in May this year to the staff of the Department.

He replaced Mr Eugene Asante Ofosuhene, who ended his two-year contract of service on April 30, 2019 as the Controller and Accountant General.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Kwaning-Bosompem was the Acting Deputy Controller in charge of Payroll, and also worked as the Financial Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration for more than 10 years.

The Ag Controller said he would continue to pursue the various reforms and initiatives rolled out over the years for the improvement in the public financial management initiatives like the ESPV, the Treasury Single Account, the GIFMIS, the Electronic Fund Transfer, the implementation of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards and the General Government Reporting to help deal with issues of wanton corruption in the public sector.

He said the issue of ghost names in the government payroll and other malpractices were being brought down significantly through those initiatives.

He noted that most of these reforms are electronically or technologically based in conformity with the digital and paperless movement of the global economy and added that Ghana cannot be left out”.

Mr Kwaning-Bosompem pointed out that the call for effective financial reporting for national accountability now, was more than ever before, as being demonstrated by the public interest in the proceedings of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

“This calls for vigilance and close scrutiny on the part of our Financial Controllers, Heads of Finance and Accountants in the MDAs as well as the MMDAs”.

He reminded the staff of the daunting task of being the gate keeper of the finances of the Republic and the Government and serving as the Controller of the financial resources of the country and the protector of the public purse, describing the tasks as distinguished responsibilities that must be jealously guarded and honestly discharged.

He said staff should also be reminded of the vision of the Department as “public service with a positive culture, client-focused and result oriented, constantly seeking ways to improve the delivery of financial management services to the Government and the general public”.

Mr Kwaning-Bosompem, told the staff that he expected the same level of work and happiness, of team work, love towards each other, oneness of purpose, hard work and collectivity, as well as the level of optimum performance given to his predecessors from all staff.

He urged all staff to be punctual to work, saying, he would not compromise on the issues of punctuality at all.

Mr Joseph Brock, Chief Director of the Office of Civil Service, in a fraternal message, said the office would work with the department to ensure the promotion of all staff who are due for promotion.

Source: GNA