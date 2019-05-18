Huawei to launch visionary pop-up camera for Y9 Prime soon

Huawei Technologies will by the end of May, introduce a visionary pop-up camera for the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, the first time to be introduced in Ghana.

The auto pop up camera, according to a statement issued by Integriti News Agency, “is a major contributor to the Y9 Prime 2019’s enormous display”.

“Huawei engineers took inspiration from the floating roof design seen in certain cars, most famously, the Mini Cooper,” the statement issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on Friday, said.

“A crucial difference is that, while a car’s floating roof is designed to give the appearance that the roof is disconnected from the body, the Y9 Prime 2019’s pop-up camera conveys the opposite effect, that it is effortlessly integrated into the phone body”.

During daily usage, it said, the front camera was completely invisible, and hidden within the body.

“When the user switches to the front camera in the interface, it is automatically activated, and raises within a second. Because there is no notch, the other components typically found in the notch, such as the light sensors and receiver, need a new home as well.

“The receiver earpiece has been moved to the top of the central frame, and the ambient light sensor is located at the bottom of the screen. The new layout has been meticulously designed to minimize interruption and maximize the phone’s visual splendor”.

According to the statement, the Y9 Prime 2019 engineers had worked painstakingly to ensure that the integrity of the phone would not be affected in any way.

“Additionally, the camera motor will not be subjected to undue tear and wear or mechanical malfunction.

“Components have been selected and tested with the utmost care. The pop-up camera is built to raise and retract 100,000 times.

“In other words, even if you start the front camera 100 times each day, it will still last at least 2.7 years, beyond the average lifespan of a smartphone”.

When the camera was out, it said, it could withstand up to 12kg of soft pressing force on the front of the phone, and still remain intact and properly functioning.

“The Stark’s pop-up of the camera is designed with an intelligent protective feature that detects free falls and automatically retracts the lens as much as possible. So, if you phone falls, your camera will be largely protected and direct impact minimised.

“The first Pop-Up Camera in Ghana, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is expected to launch in May 2019 with amazing gifts for those who pre-order.”

Source: GNA