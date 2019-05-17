StanChart Africa, Middle East HR boss holds mentorship session for women

The Regional Head of Human Resource (HR), Talent and Learning for Africa and Middle East (AME) at Standard Chartered, Mrs Millicent Clarke, has held an interactive mentoring session with some young women from Mentoring Women Ghana.

The session centred on what it takes to transition from graduation to being an effective leader in the workplace, as part of the bank’s agenda of growing and empowering female talent.

Mrs Clarke, who is in Ghana on a business visit, engaged a number of young women from Mentoring Women Ghana, an NGO which is a member of the Vital Voices 100 network that aims at empowering and inspiring

Emerging young women into leadership through various mentoring programmes.

Speaking at the mentoring session, Mrs Clarke urged the young women to be ambitious about their career and take deliberate actions that lead towards achieving their goals.

Recounting her career journey, she encouraged the girls to build a personal brand and let people know who they really are, telling them to ‘be yourself because everyone else is taken’.

She also emphasized the fact that it was important not to forget the contacts they have built over the years, as they could be important in their future career.

She advised them to take on any higher role that is offered them without feeling inadequate, as that is what will challenge them to work hard and excel in.

Mrs Clarke said it was important to have a balanced life and so they should learn to work hard and play hard as well, and commended Miss Brigitte Dzogbenuku for her immense contribution in shaping the lives of these young women.

Source: GNA