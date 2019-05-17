Hungary to partner Ghana to host 2023 Africa Games

Hungary has agreed to partner Ghana for the successful hosting of the 2023 Africa Games.

The partnership would explore areas of best practices, technical and management cooperation to ensure a successful event.

This follows a meeting between Mr Curtis Perry Okudzeto, Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports (MOYS) and Mr Krisztián Kulcsár, President of the Hungarian Olympics Committee in Budapest, Hungary.

This was disclosed in a press statement from MOYS and copied to the GNA Sports.

Mr Okudzeto, who expressed appreciation to the Hungarian Olympic Committee for their readiness to support Ghana, also indicated that the sports ministry through the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), looks forward to working with Hungary, to implement the various transformative proposals discussed.

He said both countries could work together in exchanging knowledge and support for the various federations for the upcoming 2023 games.

The Ghana’s included Mr. Frank Quist, Chief Director at the MOYS and a Sports Consultant and Administrator Mr. Magnus Rex Danquah.

Source: GNA