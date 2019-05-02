Ghana workers express hope in economy

Some Ghanaian workers on Wednesday expressed confidence in the country’s economy and urged the government to continue to put the general good ahead of any other consideration.

Many said there had been an improvement in the economic performance and would want that to be sustained.

Others, however, think that, the nation should be doing better that it was doing.

These views were expressed by the workers at the Black Star Square, in Accra, as they joined the rest of the world to celebrate May Day.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, delivered his Solidarity Address emphasising his commitment to work with them, as equal partners, to ensure a holistic development for the wellbeing of all citizens.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, some Ministers of State and Parliamentarians were also at the Square.

The workers had earlier gone on a procession through the principal streets of Accra before converging at the Independence Square, where they were addressed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the leadership of labour.

“Sustainable Pension for All: The Role of Social Partners”, was the theme chosen for this year’s event.

Mr. Ernest Osei Adofo, the Chairman of National Insurance Commission Local Union of Industry, Commerce and Finance, said the economy was heading in the right direction, but more needed to be done.

He hailed the government’s social interventions – the free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs and the Nations Builders Corps (NABCO), and said, these were helping to make things better for the people.

Mr. Adofo encouraged Ghanaians to take insurance policies more seriously – take insurance cover for themselves and their properties.

Many people, he noted, did not recognize the need for insurance until accidents struck and described that as disturbing.

Mr. Godwill Ntamah, the General Secretary of Ghana Railway Workers Union, urged the government to see to the smooth and efficient running of the railway sector.

That, he said, was critical to the country’s socio-economic development.

Mr. Prince William Ankrah, the General Secretary of the Mine Workers Union, asked that more was done to fix the poor roads and provide other vital infrastructure in the mining areas.

Recent demonstrations by people in some mining showed the increasing frustration and anger of the residents at how bad things were.

He called for strong public private partnerships to sustain the local economies, saying the nation could learn from the best practices of countries like the United States of America, Australians and South Africans.

About 10,000 workers from about 32 Workers’ groups participated in the national May Day celebration.

Source: GNA