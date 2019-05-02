CLOGSAG advises Auditor-General’s Department to stick to its main function

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association Ghana (CLOGSAG) on Tuesday called on the Auditor-General’s Department to concentrate on its statutory mandate of verifying audited reports submitted by internal auditors from the various Public institutions.

CLOGSAG said, it is the duty the Auditor-General to go through the reports presented and not to do the internal audit functions of the units within the various Public Institutions.

Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo, CLOGSAG Executive Secretary stated that at a press conference in Accra that the association deems it anomalous for the Auditor-General to be directly involved, in the audit of the “Ghost Names,” elimination programme itself.

Mr Bampoe Addo said there have been several consultancies on the issue of ghost names which posed a serious threat in the administration of the payroll in the country.

He said the efficacy of these earlier attempts had been assessed by the Auditor-General so why is he embarking on another programme on the same subject?

“CLOGSAG believes the Auditor-General’s involvement in the elimination of the ghost names on the public sector payroll will deny them the checks and balances in the execution of projects within the public services,” he said.

Mr Bampoe Addo explained that “CLOGSAG is of the opinion that, the Auditor General should rather turn his attention to the unending consultancies that has lasted for several years and continues to drain the national purse”.

Source: GNA