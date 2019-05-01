Ghana, UK sign strategic partnership agreement

The Government of Ghana and United Kingdom on Tuesday signed a new strategic partnership to deepen and strengthen the existing ties and open up new areas for co-operation.

The two nations agreed to focus their collective efforts in three main areas, including building economic development and mutual prosperity by leveraging on the work of the UK-Ghana Business Council, stability and regional security as well as improving health, education and inclusion.

Mr Jeremy Hunt, the United Kingdom Secretary for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, signed for his country, while Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, initialed for Ghana.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Mr Iain Walker, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, witnessed the signing ceremony in Accra at the Jubilee House.

They agreed to deepen their economic relationship through prioritization of efforts to promote sustainable industrialisation, economic diversification, job creation and greater trade and investment.

“We agreed to work together to enhance macroeconomic management and to increase Ghana’s domestic revenues through tax reform and well-managed oil and gas revenues,” Madam Ayorkor Botchwey said.

On stability and regional security, the two nations recognized the changing threat to stability and security in the region, and agreed to work closely together in that regard.

They agreed to enhance co-operation between UK and Ghanaian institutions and ensure improved capacity building to address the full range of serious organised crime, corruption and border security challenges.

On health, education and inclusion, they agreed to share and develop technical expertise and foster new partnerships between UK and Ghanaian institutions to support high quality, domestically-financed services in health, education and social protection.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey said with the two countries’ shared commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, they would continue to fight poverty and tackle inequality, ensuring that no one was left behind.

“We will continue to promote gender equality and economic inclusion and will increase our focus on support and inclusion in mental health services and for people with disabilities.

“We have always been stronger together: these clear, positive priorities will deepen our partnership for the future,” she added.

Ghana and UK shared a long history of friendship and partnership in view of their colonial ties and the strategic partnership would enhance economic growth and prosperity

Source: GNA