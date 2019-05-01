Ashanti regional Police intensifies security to stem kidnapping

The Ashanti Region police have called on Ghanaians to take responsibility for their personal security and safety, as the police takes robust steps to beef up security in the wake of recent isolated cases of kidnapping and abduction in some areas of the Region.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwasi Mensah Duku, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, who gave the assurance in Kumasi, said the police are doing everything to get those behind the emerging disturbing cases of kidnapping for ransom, rearing its ugly head in the Region.

He however, called on individuals to be security and safety conscious, as they go about their daily duties and be prepared to offer credible clues that would lead to the arrest of criminals, and that security is a shared responsibility.

DCOP Duku, who was addressing the Indian community in Kumasi following the recent kidnap of an Indian businessman at Ahodwo in Kumasi around 5pm, assured of them of their safety.

Speaking for the Indian Community, Mr. Avinash Lakhani, said they had been shocked by the recent incident “as we have known Ghana to be a peaceful country”.

“We want to see visible signs of Police action in the communities in which we live” he added.

The Police recently rescued the said Indian businessman from suspected kidnappers and Akokoamon, a community near Parkoso in Kumasi, after he had been forcibly seized by three unknown men at Ahodwo in Kumasi.

The suspected kidnappers reportedly called some friends and relatives of the victim, 31 year-old Prakash Chudry and demanded $500,000 from them before his release.

Another kidnapping case was reported recently at Ejisu-Krapa in the Ejisu Municipality.

Source: GNA