Association of Ghana Industries signs MoU with Oxford Business Group

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oxford Business Group (OBG) for its forthcoming publication.

Under the MoU, the organisation’s representatives will help OBG to produce The Report: Ghana 2020, which will shine a spotlight on the projects which are expected to be instrumental in boosting activity across key sectors of the economy.

The Report: Ghana 2020 will analyse the part that initiatives such as Planting for Food and Jobs, and One District One Factory should play in supporting the country’s agriculture and manufacturing industries.

Mr Seth Twum-Akwaboah, CEO, AGI, said he looked forward to working with OBG’s team in Ghana once again to track the country’s latest economic developments and analyse their significance for business leaders.

“While the challenges Ghana faces shouldn’t be underestimated, the country’s growth story continues, driven forward largely by the hydrocarbons industry, but with other segments of the economy also ripe for expansion,” he said.

“Oxford Business Group enjoys a reputation here as a provider of accurate and reliable data, which investors regularly access to make informed decisions. I look forward to working with its team on the ground as they begin the next phase of their research at what is expected to be a pivotal time for Ghana.”

Welcoming AGI on board, OBG’s Regional Editor for Africa, Souhir Mzali said news that the IMF would be disbursing the last tranche of the Extended Credit Facility awarded to Ghana after carrying out the seventh and eighth reviews should support the country’s efforts to attract new investment.

“The fact that Ghana’s latest eurobond issuance was heavily oversubscribed indicates that investor confidence is already increasing, while recognition from the IMF that difficult reforms have been implemented and significant macro-economic gains achieved should help to further boost inflows.

“The Association of Ghana Industries represents well over 1000 enterprises of varying sizes operating locally from across the economic sectors. I’m thrilled that our researchers and ultimately our readers will once again benefit from its understanding and local knowledge of Ghana’s business scene.”

OBG’s report will also consider the steps that Ghana is taking to address the challenges it faces, which range from high levels of public debt to a falling cedi that remains problematic for importers.

Other topics earmarked for coverage include; the impact that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement is expected to have across the region on cross-border trade flows.

The Report: Ghana 2020 will mark the culmination of more than 12 months of field research by a team of analysts from Oxford Business Group.

It will be a vital guide to the many facets of the country, including its macro-economics, infrastructure, banking and other sectoral developments.

The publication will also contain contributions from leading personalities and will be produced with the AGI, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, PwC and Stanlib and be available online and in print.

Source: GNA