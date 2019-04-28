UDS constitutes transition team on its conversion

The Governing Council of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has constituted a Transition Team tasked to ensure effective and smooth commencement and operations of the two new universities to be carved out of it (UDS).

The Transition Team is also to ensure a cordial working relationship between the UDS and the two new universities on a sustainable basis.

The move, is in line with the November 10, 2018 announcement by President Nana Akufo-Addo to the effect that the Wa and Navrongo Campuses of UDS would be converted into autonomous universities to be known as University of Business and Integrated Development Studies, and University of Technology and Applied Sciences respectively.

Mr Nutifafa Kuenyehia, Chairman of the Governing Council of UDS announced this during the congregation of UDS in Tamale on Saturday to award various degrees to graduate students, who completed their various programmes of study at the University.

A total of 221 graduates comprising five Ph.D students, 85 Master of Philosophy students, 51 Master of Science students, 28 Master of Arts students, 22 Master of Education students, 21 Master of Communication students and nine Postgraduate Diploma students, graduated from the University.

Mr Kuenyehia said “The Bills for the conversion of UDS Campuses into autonomous universities are presently before Parliament, and it is our expectation that Parliament will pass them sooner than later.”

He assured all stakeholders that the “UDS Transition Team will carry out its mandate with all transparency, fairness and in good faith.”

Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, Vice-Chancellor of UDS said the University, early this year, underwent the first institutional review by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) assuring that “UDS is poised to implement the recommendations that emerged from the review so as to improve upon teaching, learning and research.”

Professor Teye announced that UDS had received approval from the National Council for Tertiary Education to proceed with accreditation by the NAB to run a number of undergraduate and graduate programmes, which included Forest Resource Conservation and Management, Ecotourism and Hospitality Management, and Environmental Management and Sustainability.

He said UDS was also on course in continuing to engage in partnerships and collaborations with other institutions for academic excellence adding, three students from the United States would be participating in UDS’ Third Trimester Field Practical Programme whilst the Chinese Embassy had also agreed to support UDS to establish a Confucius Centre.

Professor Teye expressed gratitude to the government for commencing construction works on its Nyankpala Campus Roads assuring that “We are working assiduously towards completing the Anatomy Block, the Medical School and the renovation of the Library Block at the Nyankpala Campus.”

Source: GNA