German and Chinese officials discuss trade war, economic reforms 

Peter Altmaier, Federal Minister of Economics, and members of his delegation visit the Forbidden City on the outskirts of the “Silk Roads” summit. Photo: Olli Geibel/dpa Photo: Olli Geibel/dpa

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier met Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Saturday to discuss China’s ongoing trade war with the US, and urge Beijing to undertake its promised economic reforms.

The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, where representatives from more than 100 countries have gathered to discuss China’s massive infrastructure project.

Liu, the minister responsible for negotiating trade talks with the US, discussed with Altmaier how to find a speedy solution to the nine-month-old trade war, according to Chinese state media.

While it is being fought between the US and China, Altmaier said the trade dispute has had an impact on European businesses operating in China as well as the global economy.

Altmaier added that after announcing economic reforms, China is now obligated to make it easier for German firms to invest there. It’s about credible steps towards implementing the reforms, he said.

Dismantling conflict and creating a stable environment would, he said, “ease investment” for German companies who wanted to do business in China.

He plans to return in June to China with a business delegation.

“I was sceptical when I arrived here, I readily admit that,” he said, but the conference went better than he expected.

Altmaier was set to fly back to Berlin on Saturday after visiting the Great Wall near the conference centre.

Source: dpa

