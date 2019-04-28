President honours Asantehene with anniversary state banquet

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the First Lady, Rebecca, displayed graceful dancing prowess, as they hosted the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at a special state banquet in Kumasi, to mark the 20th anniversary of his enthronement.

The exhilarating event, was to honour the Asantehene, the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool on the memorable occasion.

The high profile event had in attendance former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, traditional rulers, Members of Parliament, technocrats and professionals, as well as some members of the Diplomatic corps.

Ghanaian hi-life legends, Kwadwo Antwi and Abrantie Amakye Dede, as well as ace Gospel musician, Dina Asamoah, with support from the Police band, were on hand and treated the august gathering to repertoire of scintillating music.

Excitement filled the air when the Asantehene, the main celebrant and the toast of the night-time event, dressed in a smart black dinner suit, took to the dancing floor as he was joined by the President and First Lady, to the admiration of the gathering.

They danced to some old hi-life rendition composed by Amakye Dede, including “Odo kasa”, “Brebre”, “Krokro me” and “Asem to me a ka bi ma me”.

President Akufo-Addo lauded Otumfuo Osei Tutu for working hard in making the chieftaincy institution become more relevant for accelerated development and growth.

He wished him a long life, assuring that the government would continue to liaise with the Manhyia Palace in the implementation of programmes meant to enhance the welfare of the people.

Source: GNA