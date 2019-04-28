Fight against corruption needs a unified front – NCCE

Mr. Ninge Jesurun Mornah, the Lawra Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has said, the fight to eliminate corruption in the Ghanaian society will be fruitless without a unified front.

He emphasized that corruption cannot be fought by one person, hence, the need for the entire Ghanaian citizenry to show a unified front in order to deal with the canker, which is fast destroying society.

Mr. Mornah said this at an anti-corruption campaign for Faith-Based Organizations, Traditional Rulers, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), students and the general public in Lawra, in the Lawra Municipality of the Upper West Region

The anti-corruption campaign, which is being sponsored by the European Union is aimed at enhancing the knowledge of citizens on corruption, the rule of law and accountability for them to join the fight to eliminate corruption in the Ghanaian society.

“This will ensure judicious use of public resources by public office holders in the collective interest of all Ghanaians”, he said.

Mr. Mornah noted that on the issue of bribery, both the giver and the taker are guilty of the act, and advised citizens to be careful and refrain from such acts to help push the fight against corruption to the next level.

He listed bribery, facilitation of payments, nepotism, embezzlement and misappropriation of funds among others as some of the forms of corrupt practices by the individuals or groups, agencies, and organizations.

The Lawra Municipal Director of NCCE, charged the citizens to be vigilant and endeavour to report any suspected act of corruption to the appropriate agencies such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and the police among others for investigation and possible prosecution.

Mr. Mornah reminded the people that the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan gave power to every citizen to contribute to the fight against corruption in the country, and they can therefore not afford to sit on the fence doing nothing while the canker persisted.

Source: GNA