National Chief Imam turns 100 next Tuesday

The National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu will turn 100 on Tuesday, 23rd April 2019.

The entire Ghanaian Muslim Community including some leaders of non-Muslim Faith are all gearing up for the all-year-long celebration of a National icon of peace, unity and development, a statement signed by Alhaji Khuzaima Osman, Personal Assistant the National Chief Imam and copied to the GNA said on Saturday.

The statement said many people were fathered, taught and nurtured by this noble, humble and great man of Allah for a number of decades.

“Prominent among them is Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar (Alhaji Ali Ghana) Dan-Majen Agege and the CEO of Global Overseas Ventures Ltd who is sponsoring the maiden Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu Annual Quranic Competition on Monday 22nd April, 2019 at 9am at the residence of His Eminence.”

The Quranic Competition serves as the launching of a series of activities to honor His Eminence who is widely known – nationally and internationally – as the Spiritual Father of Ghana.

It said some of the activities lined up for the centenary anniversary were

Special Prayers, blood donation at the residence of the Chief Imam in collaboration with the 37-military hospital on 20-21st April,2019, and National Chief Imam’s Health Walk to be announced soon.

Others are Quranic recitals and special prayers organizes by Zaeem Sheikh Abdul Wadudu Haruna and the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam at the Kumasi Central Mosque 21st April 2019, launching of Lecture Series by the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on 23rd April at the Movinpick Hotel.

Special prayers for long life, good health and prosperity was said for His Eminence at the residence on Friday 19th April, the statement said.

Source: GNA