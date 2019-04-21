Dogboe to leave Ghana on May 3 for ‘redemption fight’

Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe, the former World Boxing Organisation (WBO), Super Bantamweight World Champion, will depart the shores of Ghana on May 3, for a world title challenge, he has code named “redemption fight” against holder Emanuel Navarette.

The 12-round title bout with the hashtag ‘DogboeNavarette 2’ is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, at the Convention Centre, Tuscon in Arizona, United States of America (USA) courtesy Top Rank and Rising Star Africa Promotions.

The two pugilists, would cross swords for the second time in four months, with Dogboe relinquishing his WBO world title after a defeat to his combatant on December 8, last year in New York, USA.

Navarrete (26-1, 22 KO) upset Dogboe (20-1, 14 KO) to win the 122-pound title on the Lomachenko-Pedraza undercard.

The Mexican fighter won on scores of 115-113, 116-112, and 116-112 to take the belt.

Meanwhile, following Dogboe’s activation of his rematch clause against the Mexican, the bout would co-feature to another rematch between Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt and Francisco “Bandido” Vargas.

In a press conference in Accra on Saturday, April 20, ahead of the fight, Dogboe described his first professional lost to Navarette as an “illusion”.

He said, he was not in the right physical condition for the bout at the time because he was experiencing some medical challenges.

The 24-year old hard-hitter noted that, he was completely in the best of shape this time and vowed to make his foe repay dearly for the “shame” he put him through.

“May 11 will be a time of redemption. We had to go through that adversity and now we are going into a different dimension. And I want to tell him that I am coming for him. At my weakest point Navarette could not knock me out. And from that I know my that at my weakest point my heart holds something deeply that most people don’t have. With the help of God this fight will not travel beyond four rounds.”

Source: GNA