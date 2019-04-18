Suame Municipality generates GH¢1.2m as revenue

The Suame Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region raked in a total of GH¢1, 213, 040.54 as revenue for the year 2018.

This represented 85.42 per cent of the targeted revenue of GH¢1, 420, 112.19.

Dr. John Osei Bobie Boahin, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who disclosed this said for the first quarter of this year, the Assembly had collected an amount of GH¢625, 179.70 from the various revenue sources.

Addressing the first ordinary meeting of the Second Session of the Assembly at Suame, he indicated that the figure represented 25. 83 per cent of the targeted revenue of GH¢2, 420, 688. 77.

“If the trend proceeds as planned, the Assembly is likely to exceed its revenue target by the end of 2019,” the MCE noted, saying the authorities were determined to mobilize the needed revenue for development purposes.

For that reason, he said, the Assembly had engaged Messrs Heinz Integrated Systems, a private data and revenue collection firm to collect the needed data on all payable properties in the Municipality, using the latest data collection software for effective service delivery.

“As I speak, progress of work on the data collection exercise is at an advanced stage. The consultant is gradually meeting the deliverables within the framework of the project scope and specifications,” Dr. Osei Bobie Bohin noted.

The MCE stated that collection of the data would enable the Assembly to make appropriate projections and forecast regarding the revenue inflows.

On agriculture, he hinted that the Assembly was facilitating access of farmers and agro-processors to processing machines and equipment produced at Suame Magazine.

This is aimed at reducing the importation of agricultural machinery and equipment to mechanics at the Magazine in order to move Ghana beyond aid.

Source: GNA