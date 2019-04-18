Businessman remanded into prison custody for murder 

A Winneba Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday remanded Bright Duah, a businessman resident at Gomoa Mpota who allegedly shot and killed one Kofi Mireku a 27-year old apprentice of Safo Kantanka factory, over a land dispute last Saturday.

The Court did not take the plea of Duah who has been charged provisionally with murder, and will re-appear on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Dorenda Azuma, told the court presided over Mr. Isaac Kufuor that Mireku was hit on the head by a bullet and died on arrival at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba when the Duah shot him and three others at Mpota near Winneba-Junction.

The Prosecution said, on Saturday, April 13, Duah and two others yet to be identified went to a land site around the Kantanka factory and met a group of young men there so an argument ensued and, the accused armed with a Pump-Action-gun shot at them killing one and injuring the others.

According to Sergeant Azumah, Messrs Benjamin Sarfo 23, Isaac Tetteh 32, and Ebenezer Mensah aged 30 who sustained gunshot wounds on their legs, back and buttocks are currently on admission at the Trauma and Specialists Hospital at Winneba.

She said during investigations, the Police conducted a search in Duah’s house and saw two bullet spots in front of a wooden structure near it, and believed that was where the victims were shot at, but the blood and other material evidence were found to have been cleaned by unknown persons.

“when we went to Duah’s house we found out that material evidence has been tampered with by unknown persons”, she added.

The Prosecution said five empty BB cartridges were also recovered from one Alex Gyamera of the 48 Engineer’s Regiment, who has a land close to the scene, but indicated that he collected the cartridges few moments after the incident to secure them.

