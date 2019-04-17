UMaT students develop cocoa disease detector

Five students from the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa have developed a cocoa disease detector with convolutional neural network.

The device, which was recently showcased at the 5th innovation and career fair organised for students of the University, has a mechanism that can identify and help to treat any disease on the cocoa plant.

The team members of the device are ; Jewel Ami De-Quist Sosu, Asiedu Emmanuel Brempong, Richard Appiah, Vondee Selasie and Abdul-Inusah Harisu who were adjudged winners for this year’s innovation and career fair.

They received GH¢5,000, a plaque and certificate as their prize.

The second position went to the team that made Enva-clean brikets and they had GH¢3,000, third and fourth positions made Tuyo chart drone control with card boards and Logdominus biometric ID management for schools.

Each received a cash prize of GH¢2,250.00 and GH¢1,500.00 respectively with a plaque and certificate.

The Six groups that participated in the competition received GH¢750.00 each with a certificate.

Other projects the students showcased were; symanus advance school management system, 3D crystalliSation of augmented reality using Sand box, an interactive 3 G drilling rig, design and implementation of geo emergency software for students and citizens, design of 3 D representation and visualiSation of various instruments and Adepa Eco-cookit.

Addressing participants at the annual event, Professor Jerry Samuel Yao Kuma, the Vice Chancellor stated that national development should centre on creativity and innovation.

According to him, it was the only way to make President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s policy of a Ghana beyond aid feasible.

“To be able to achieve this agenda, the creativity and innovative ideas of these students who are the future leaders must be supported with the needed skills and training to improve on their projects” he noted.

This, Prof Kuma, said would help them to implement their projects so as to become employers of other graduates to help solve the unemployment challenges currently facing the country.

He added that entrepreneurship was one of many engines and driving forces by which developing countries such as Ghana could catch up with the developed nations and as a university, they would do everything possible to support students with the needed equipment for their training.

He emphasised, “to further show proof of our commitment to this noble cause, the University has started the process to procure 10 high end business computers for our student innovators who would need them in the course of developing their ideas.

Mr John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament for Assin South constituency and an alumnus of UMaT, who was the guest speaker appealed to the government, organisations and donor agencies to come to the aid of UMaT to be a hub for training world class professionals.

He indicated the university’s appreciation for the assistance they received every year.

Mr Fordjour called on all stakeholders to join him in this strong advocacy in ensuring that they position UMaT to attract the necessary and needed requisite funding to become the true centre of excellence.

The MP donated ten laptops and twenty street bulbs to his alma mater.

The award winners in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said they had plans to develop similar devices for cassava and maize, but would want to concentrate on cocoa since it contributed immensely to the growth of the Ghanaian economy.

Source: GNA