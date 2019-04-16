Traditional rulers have critical role in governance – Asantehene

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has implored traditional rulers to endeavour to bring their knowledge and expertise to bear on the nation’s development processes for the benefit of the people.

“Chiefs and chieftaincy institution have since time immemorial been the seat of ‘government’ within our various traditional localities. “In our own small ways, we assist our people to settle disputes; we educate them on the proper interpretation and application of customary laws and practices, and, most importantly, we assist them to improve on their socio-economic lives,” the Asantehene noted.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, who was addressing the opening session of the ‘Chancellor’s Week’ in Kumasi, stressed that due to this first-hand relationship that existed between chiefs and the people, they were abreast with the needs and aspirations of the masses.

“This knowledge, I believe, is a great tool that can be employed to assist central government to fashion out the right policies and strategies for the betterment of our nation,” he stated.

The programme, organized jointly by the Governing Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Manhyia Palace, is part of activities marking the 20th anniversary celebration of the enstoolment of the Asantehene, the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool.

“Promoting Culture, Innovation and Technology: 20 Years of Otumfuo’s Dynamism”, is the theme for the Week.

Many activities, including an exhibition, colloquium, sporting activities, food fair, ‘Abakosem’ (history), night and Chancellor’s Day, had been lined-up in honour of the Asantehene, whose investiture as Chancellor of the KNUST, took place in 2006.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu said the anniversary marked the dawn of “a new beginning in Ashanti, to tap into the opportunities aligned with government programmes – working in partnership with corporate Ghana to venture into sectors that will generate economic benefits for the people.

“This celebration is essentially a wake-up call on traditional rulers all over Ghana, to work with government as nodes of continuity and improve the socio-economic impact as well as the livelihood of the people within the communities of Ghana as a whole,” the Chancellor said.

Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, Vice-Chancellor of the KNUST, lauded the Asantehene for his visionary leadership, which had helped to transform the University positively.

Source: GNA