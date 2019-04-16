Farmer held for slashing another with cutlass

A farmer who allegedly used his cutlass to slash a radio mechanic several times on his right hand leading to his collapse have appeared before a High Court in Accra.

Ibrahim Ben charged with use of offensive weapon pleaded not guilty before a seven-member jury.

The court presided over by Mr Justice George Boadi remanded Ben into prison custody.

It further ordered the prosecution to file documents they intend to rely on by May 6 and adjourned the matter to May 8 for case management conference.

Hearing has been slated for May 21.

Prosecuting, Dorcas Felli, a State Attorney said the state intended to call five witnesses to make their case.

The Prosecution said the accused person resides at Roman Down a suburb in Ashiaman whilst the victim Mohammed Adam resides at Ashiaman.

She said on November 30, 2015 at about 2200 hours, Adam returned from work and went to a nearby bush close to the Agric Dump Site to attend to nature’s call.

The Prosecution said on his way Adam met two young men whom he knew in the neighbourhood and engaged them in a conversation.

She said suddenly, they heard someone raised an alarm shouting “thief, thief.”

The Prosecution said the two young men started running and Adam also followed them but the two went their way, whiles Adam also attended to nature’s call.

She said Ben emerged from nowhere and ordered Adam to stop else he would shoot him.

Prosecution said without any provocation Ben slashed the left hand of Adam and continued until he fell unconscious.

She said after the act Ben went down to a canal to wash down as well as washed his cutlass.

Prosecution said Adams who was found lying on the ground the following day, was rushed to the Tema General Hospital for treatment.

She said he later identified Ben as the one who inflicted the cutlass wounds on him.

Counsel for Ben, Mr Julius Nketia told the court that Ben did not commit the crime and on the day of the incident, Ben went to the farm with his brother Salam and after working on the farm they both cooked and ate.

He admitted that his client went to the Agric dump site to wash his cutlass because it was muddy but never met Adam.

Defence counsel held that Ben was arrested a day after the incident saying the cutlass produced by the Police did not belong to his client.

According to counsel, there was no identification parade held to ascertain who really committed the act, and that his client was not going to call any witnesses.

GNA