Trader remanded over robbery of  Chinese businessman

An Accra Circuit Court on Monday remanded Yaw Appiah, a trader for allegedly robbing a Chinese businessman at Pantang, a suburb of Accra.

He however denied conspiring with others to rob Peter Zhou, the complainant.

He also pleaded not guilty to possessing firearms without authority and will make his next appearance on May 2, this year.

Meanwhile, his accomplices, only named as Mohammed, Anyan Bee and Borga are currently on the run.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector William Kojo Boateng told the Court presided over Mrs Ruby Naa Aryeetey that the complainant lives at Pantang.

He said on January 6, this year at about 1830 hours, the complainant returned from work and was having a chat with his wife when the gang, all masked and armed with locally made pistols attacked the house.

The Prosecution said they subjected the couple to beatings, before robbing them of an HP Laptop Computer, valued at GH¢2,000.00, three I-Phones valued, at GH¢9,972.00, a phone tablet valued at GH¢1,500.00, four wrist watches valued at GH¢800.00 and jewelry valued at GH¢30,400.00, perfumes valued at GH¢1,600.00 as well as personal effects,

He said they also took away different currencies including GH¢30,000.00, USD2,500.00, 5,000.00 Yuan.

Mr Boateng said a report was made to the Adenta Police and a tracking device on one of the phones led to the arrest of Appiah at his hideout in Madina.

Police Chief Inspector Boateng said the police retrieved two locally made pistols, five rounds of BB cartridges and cash sums of GH¢5,450.00, 1,579 Yuan and USD20 during a search.

He said in his cautioned statement the accused told the police that the exhibits were his portion of the booty.

The Prosecution said during investigations he mentioned Anyan Bee, Mohammed and Borga as his accomplices, adding that Borga was the one who led them to the house.

Source: GNA