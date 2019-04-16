Mother dumps five-year old son in a well

The Police has arrested Rita Dede, 23, for dumping her five-year old son, Joseph Tetteh into a well at Ogome, near Somanya.

The suspect confessed her action to Mr George Teye Wayo, the Yilo Krobo Youth Empowerment Coordinator and Prophet Benjamin Teye Lawer who then reported her to the police.

The Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Francis Gomado, said the body of the deceased which had been in the well for three days was removed by the Police and has been sent to the Atua Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

He said on April 9, 2019, the suspect reported to the police that her son had gone missing on the previous day whilst playing with his friends.

Sergeant Gomado said, the police assisted the suspect to make radio announcement and also search thoroughly for the son but could not find him.

He said, the suspect was arrested on April 10, this year based on the confession she made to Mr Wayo and Mr Lawer on April 8, 2019, when her son went missing.

Sergeant Gomado said the suspect is assisting the Police in further investigations.

Source: GNA