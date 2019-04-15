Use education to transform lives – Prof. Yankah

Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in-charge of Tertiary Education has challenged teachers to use education to transform lives, reconcile families set apart by conflicts, and build bridges for peaceful coexistence.

He spoke about events after the killing of the then Overlord of Dagbon, in 2002, advising teachers in the north to use education to create conditions for the sustenance of peace in the area.

Professor Yankah said this during the 7th congregation of the Tamale College of Education (TACE) in Tamale.

A total of 476 students, who completed the Diploma in Basic Education programme from TACE during the 2017/2018 academic year, comprising nine, 177, 176, 99, and 15 first class, second class upper, second class lower, third class and pass students in that order, graduated.

Graduating and continuing students, who excelled during the academic year, were presented with awards including; cash prizes and laptops.

Professor Yankah said teachers are crucial in shaping the character of pupils and students urging them to be diligent in the discharge of their duties to promote the development of the country.

He spoke about the on-going public debate about the draft Public Universities Bill saying it was not to control public universities but rather “To cure avoidable inconsistencies in university governance, as well as responsibilities universities are expected to shoulder in the course of executing their core mandate.”

He assured that governing councils of the country’s colleges of education would soon be put in place to ensure their effective administration.

Alhaji Dr Sulemana Iddrisu, Principal of TACE said the research output of tutors of the college has more than quadrupled as many of them are working hard to upgrade themselves appealing to the National Council on Tertiary Education to expedite action on outstanding promotion cases by duly promoting the tutors to senior tutors level.

Alhaji Dr Iddrisu said due to infrastructure constraints, the college could only admit 559 students during the 2018/2019 academic year even though it received 1086 qualified applications for admission.

He advised graduands to continue to work hard to unleash their potentials to achieve success.

Source: GNA