Police arrest two men for selling fake insecticides

4 hours ago General News Leave a comment

The Mim  District Police Command has arrested  two  suspects from Konongo in the Ashanti Region for selling

fake insecticide  to the public at  Kwaprete, near  Kasapin in the Asunafo North Municipality of the newly-created Ahafo Region.

Suspects, Frank Bill Quartey, aged 55 and  Kwame Owusu, 37 years, both professional drivers were  found selling the insecticide in a blue-coloured gallon with the inscription ‘So bi Hwe’  to farmers in the area.

The Police  Patrol Team  arrested the suspects in the act upon a tip off  and retrieved  12  boxes of the fake product in a Hyundai mini-bus with registration  number  WR 1206 -11 containing the products.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency(GNA) in Sunyani, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer said the two have been detained at the Mim Police station to assist in investigations.

He said on Wednesday, April 10 this year at about 1640 hours, Sergeant Thomas Adu, leader of the Patrol Team had information about suspects’ action in the area and the Police therefore proceeded to arrest them.

Source: GNA

