Police arrest two men for selling fake insecticides

The Mim District Police Command has arrested two suspects from Konongo in the Ashanti Region for selling

fake insecticide to the public at Kwaprete, near Kasapin in the Asunafo North Municipality of the newly-created Ahafo Region.

Suspects, Frank Bill Quartey, aged 55 and Kwame Owusu, 37 years, both professional drivers were found selling the insecticide in a blue-coloured gallon with the inscription ‘So bi Hwe’ to farmers in the area.

The Police Patrol Team arrested the suspects in the act upon a tip off and retrieved 12 boxes of the fake product in a Hyundai mini-bus with registration number WR 1206 -11 containing the products.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency(GNA) in Sunyani, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer said the two have been detained at the Mim Police station to assist in investigations.

He said on Wednesday, April 10 this year at about 1640 hours, Sergeant Thomas Adu, leader of the Patrol Team had information about suspects’ action in the area and the Police therefore proceeded to arrest them.

Source: GNA