Aker Energy sensitises oil and gas suppliers on procurement processes

Aker Energy, operators of the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points Block, in collaboration with stakeholders, at the weekend sensitised more than 500 suppliers in the oil and gas industry on the company’s procurement processes.

Other topics treated were Local Content in Procurement, Compliance in the Aker Energy Procurement Process, Tax, Reimbursement, Cash Refund and Withholding Taxes.

Mr Bernard Owusu-Ansah, the Contract Advisor of Aker Energy, entreated the participants, who intend to do business with the company, to abide by all the rules and regulations pertaining to procurement and supplies.

He said Aker Energy had transparent and fair procurement processes, which were done electronically to avoid manipulation.

Mr Owusu-Ansah said issues such as pricing, local content technology, health and environmental safety were paramount when it came to awarding contracts in Aker Energy.

“Once you submit a solid tender you don’t need to know someone in Aker Energy before your contract is approved,” he said.

Mr Owusu-Ansah said performance reviews were regularly conducted to ensure the effective execution of contracts.

Mr Francis Wajah, an official of the company, who took the participants through Health Safety and Environment in Procurement, said Aker Energy dealt with competent and reliable suppliers as offshore operation was a high risk project.

He said all products and services delivered must meet standards with a good and robust Health Safety and Environment Policy.

Mr Edward Owusu-Manu, the Supply Chain Manager, who made a presentation on the history of the company, said established in 2018, Aker Energy was rapidly growing its capabilities and would hire competent people to manage its varied components.

He said it conducted business with integrity, respect to culture, dignity and right of individuals everywhere it operated and would comply with all applicable laws and regulations in the country.

It has a workforce of 250 out of which 205 are Ghanaians, he said, and hinted that more supplies were needed in Information and Communication Technology, catering and marine logistics.

Mr Owusu-Manu said the company was committed to contributing to the enhancement of local industries in Ghana through its supply chain activities.

Source: GNA