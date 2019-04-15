Our strength as nation lies in unity in diversity – Veep

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has asked Ghanaians to close their ranks and unite in addressing development challenges confronting the nation.

“We have a common purpose and must work towards it for a better Ghana,” he said, and that; “By so doing, the society would be leaving a good legacy for the generation yet unborn to inherit”.

Vice President Bawumia said it is imperative that the citizenry do away with their differences and “with one voice resolve to tackling issues that bothered on poverty, illiteracy, underdevelopment, diseases and criminal activities”.

The nation, he said, could not afford to lose its sense of belonging and good neighbourliness, which had kept the people together over the years.

The Vice President gave the advice in a speech read on his behalf by Alhaji Sadique Boniface Abubakar, a Minister of State at the Office of the Vice-President, at the 25th Annual National Ramadan Conference in the Central Mosque, Kumasi.

“25 Years of Enhancing National Unity through Fasting – The Role of Muslim Ummah,” was the theme for the four-day conference, organized under the auspices of the Office of the National Chief Imam and Council of Zongo Chiefs and Ulamau.

The event brought together Muslim leaders from all over the country to deliberate on issues pertaining to development of the nation, welfare of the Muslim, and the impending Ramadan (30 days of fasting in accordance with Islamic tenets).

Dubbed; “The Ramadan Hilal Conference,” the programme had in attendance the leadership of the Christian Council of Ghana, Methodist Church, Ghana, the National Peace Council and the Metropolitan Catholic Archdiocese, as well as the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission.

The Vice-President said: “Inherent in religion is peace,” and that the citizenry must shun doctrinal differences and cherish peaceful co-existence and harmony.

“Religion should not be a source of violence, but a tool for promoting the welfare of humanity.”

Dr Bawumia gave the assurance that the Government would continue to seek the partnership of stakeholders to advance the cause of development for the wellbeing of the people.

He urged youths in the Zongo communities to embrace secular education to help equip them with the relevant knowledge and skills for effective participation in the development processes.

His Eminence Dr Nuhu Sharabutu, the National Chief Imam, in a speech read on his behalf, said the conference had, over the years, served as a platform for the Muslim Community to discuss issues relating to the growth of Islam.

He advised the faithful to use this year’s Ramadan to deepen their understanding of Islam and uphold the virtues of obedience, sympathy, holiness, patience, love and unity.

Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, the Member of Parliament for Asawase, and the Minority Chief Whip, called on the Muslim Community to be united and mobilise resources for the socio-economic development of the people.

Source: GNA