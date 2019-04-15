Avatime Gbadzeme constructs road through communal labour 

The chiefs and people of Avatime Gbadzeme in the Ho West District of the Volta Region have started work on a seven-kilometre road linking the community to Fume on the Eastern Corridor Highway through communal labour.

Mr Enerst Dagadu, the Assembly Member, told the Ghana News Agency that the community had taken up the challenge after several attempts to get the authorities to fix the access road failed.

“We waited for salvation from government for so long for our seven- kilometre road to no avail. So we have decided to construct it ourselves,” he said.

Members of the community, including women and children, provided communal labour to fix about two kilometres of the road within a week.

Mr Dagadu said shortage of materials including sand, cement and stone chippings had slowed down progress of work and counting on the promises of the MP for work to continue.

He appealed to the Assembly, benevolent organizations, and individuals to support the road construction.

Mr Dagadu added that the community had long been cut off due to poor telecommunication network and called for help.

He said the community, with more than 2000 people, lived on a single mechanized borehole, whose water was available once a week.

Source: GNA