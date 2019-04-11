Adentan to benefit from Sinohydro road package

The Adentan Municipality is to benefit from the Sinohydro infrastructure package with a 22km dual carriageway from the Aburi road junction to Dodowa.

The road project forms part of government’s plan to provide critical infrastructure to the people and to ease traffic in the area.

Mr Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan announced this when he briefed the media on road projects in the Adentan Municipality.

In recent times, there have been notices from residents of the Adentan Municipality seeking action on the roads in the area.

The Adentan Municipality currently has 664km of roads of which 140km are paved.

Mr Asamoah, who is also the NPP Director of Communications assured residents of the Municipality of the government effort to rehabilitate the poor roads in the area.

According to him, arterial roads in Ashalley Botwe and other parts of the Adentan Municipality had already been given out on contract for remedial works which would see an asphaltic overlay.

Mr Asamoah indicated that the Ministry of Roads and Highways had approved the construction of 11 major roads in the constituency including; the continuation and completion of the dual carriageway in the Aviation area.

He said cited eight on-going road projects to include; the Otanor dual carriageway to School junction, the Ghana-Canada road, the asphaltic overlay of roads within the SSNIT flats and works on drains of the Lakeside road.

He said the construction of the Nanakrom to Katamanso, Amanfrom (Regimanuel) to Katamanso, Lotto Kiosk-Oyoko Clinic and Ashalley Botwe asphaltic overlay projects were all on-going.

Mr Asamoah stated that they are working on a comprehensive solution to the water distribution problem in the area and explained that though the Municipality had a bulk water supply system there was no secondary and tertiary distribution network which made it a huge problem.

Source: GNA