Sensitization programme for youth groups held in Tarkwa

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Assembly in conjunction with the National Youth Authority (NYA) and the Federation of Youth Associations in Tarkwa (FEDYAT) have organized a sensitization programme for youth groups in the Municipality.

The programme, which was the first of its kind, dubbed, “time with government departments and agencies”, was under the theme,”Right to information! My power”.

The intention of the event was to bring together government institutions quarterly to educate the youth on the roles, functions and the impact these institutions were making on individuals and communities within the municipality.

Mr. Gilbert Kennedy Asmah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, stated that with the numerous social media platforms such as whatsApp, telegram, twitter, chat me and facebook, the youth have lots of information at hand.

He advised the youth to desist from sending sensitive information through these platforms, as they could destroy a nation, institutions and families.

Mr. Asmah encouraged the youth to use the Internet to study, search for jobs, scholarships and government interventions.

He noted that, social media was so powerful and therefore pleaded with the youth to use it positively to help in nation building.

Mr. Anthony Baah, the Western Regional Director of NYA, said “formally youth unemployment was a problem, but with the introduction of the NABCO programme, it had sustained and offered jobs to the teaming unemployed graduates, so l can say that it’s a good attempt by the government to address this issue”.

He urged all graduates to register with NABCO to enable them benefit from the programme.

Mr. Baah explained that instead of the youth developing their talent in formal education and apprenticeship training, they have resorted to the use of tramadol, opium and other additive drugs.

He described the situation as extremely worrying, and called on Ghanaians, especially the media to help with the educational drive of the youth to get rid of the excessive use of these drugs as they were the future leaders.

Mr. Baah said NYA was currently embarking on the registration of youth groups and called on organizations to take advantage of this, so they could operate on the plans of NYA.

Mr. Alex Kwaku Duah, the Municipal Education Director of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, who was the chairman for the occasion, asked the public to show interest in the programme so they would be conversant with the activities of the various government departments and agencies.

Some speakers present at the programme were from the Ghana Police Service, Business Advisory Centre (BAC) and Nation Builders Corps (NABCO).

Source: GNA