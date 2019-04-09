Community members urged to live up to their civic responsibilities

Mr Fred Obeng Owusu, the Old Tafo Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has urged community members to live up` to their civic responsibilities in demanding accountability from local government actors, in the disbursement of financial resources.

“Community members have the responsibility to ensure that local government officials discharged their duties with the highest financial integrity, to win the trust and confidence of the people,” he stated.

Speaking at a social auditing forum organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), for the people of Tafo Adompom, the MCE pointed out that, the active citizens’ participation in local governance to ensure sound financial management of resources, is an antidote to corrupt activities at the local level.

The forum was part of the NCCEs National Anti-Corruption Campaign, being supported by the European Union (EU).

It aims at educating citizens to know their civic rights and responsibilities in the fight against corruption, as well as eliciting accountability from duty bearers in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Owusu expressed worry over how some youth in the area, were cutting and stealing electricity cables, plunging the community into darkness in the process and appealed to the youth to desist from any negative act that had the tendency to draw back the development of the Municipality.

The MCE also implored the people to stop the bad sanitation practice of dumping refuse in gutters and on the streets in the area, to ensure a clean environment.

Mr Suraka Saani, Old Tafo Municipal Director of NCCE, stressed the need for community members to expose public officials, who misuse public property and waste public funds, in order to combat corruption.

“It is your responsibility and duty to protect public property and contribute to the development of the community and ensure that assemblies complete developmental projects, on schedule”, he added.

Mr. Martin Awuah, Assembly Member, for the area called on the NCCE to intensify its public education campaign on sanitation.

Source: GNA