Rainstorm displaces over 200 people at Sokode Ando

A-ten minute rainstorm has displaced over 200 people at Sokode Ando, a farming community in the Ho Municipality.

The storm brought down 38 houses and ripped off a few church and school buildings.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) was told that the storm started around 1530 hours on Saturday, ripped off houses and a nearby school built for the community by Pencils of Promise, a non-governmental organization with focus on education.

Two men who were said to be helping to evacuate children and women in a house, were severely wounded after debris from the building fell on them.

Mr Erickson Danyo, Assembly Member for the area, told journalists that during the storm, he received distress calls that houses had been damaged with roofing sheets “flying”.

He said affected people are perching with relations and pupils’ whose classrooms were ripped off joined other classes.

Mr Danyo lauded the Municipal National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) team for the swift response and appealed for relief items for victims.

Mr Benjamin Kpodo, Member of Parliament, Ho Central, who visited the victims and sympathized with them, promised to give ten bundles of roofing sheets within a week.

He advised the people to plant trees that would serves as windbreaks to forestall such occurrences.

Source: GNA