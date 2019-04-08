Okere District Assembly accounts to residents

The Okere District Assembly has rendered an account of its stewardship over the past year to the people, with a call on traditional authorities to help mobilize Internally Generated Funds (IGF).

The Okere District, is one of the newly created districts created in 2018, inaugurated in March same year and was carved out of the Akuapem North District.

The District Chief Executive, Mr Daniel Kenneth, addressing the maiden People’s Assembly at Adukrom, indicated that even though the estimated IGF was not met, “the revenue collected is impressive considering the short period from March-December”.

He said the estimated IGF for 2018 including levies, licenses, land and royalties and property rates was GH₵ 384, 797 out of which GH₵ 224, 548 representing 54% was realized and GH₵ 575, 548.52 was received under the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).

He said as part of the revenue collection drive, the Assembly within the short time of its existence had compiled a credible data of all houses and properties with pictures, contacts of real owners as well as caretakers to enable it collect rates.

On developmental projects, he revealed that a six-classroom block is under construction at Dawu-Sanfo to replace a dilapidated school block, which had become a death trap, an education office at Apirede and the construction of a CHPS compound at Abonsi was also ongoing.

Others included the construction of two separate police posts at Aseseeso and Apirede to protect travelers on the Adukrom-Somanya road and the Apirede-Krobo Odumase road respectively from armed robbery attacks.

He said the Asenema market, was currently operating on a private land by the main Adukrom-Koforidua road, is being expanded to become a modern market and a trading hub for the district.

On agriculture, the DCE said the District had compiled names of about 2,000 farmers to be supported adding that, already, 11 motorbikes had been purchased for Agricultural Extension Officers to be able to reach the satellite communities in the District.

On sanitation, he said about 500 dustbins have been procured to be distributed to all households within the district free of charge, with two refuse collection vehicles to improve sanitation.

He noted that the objective is for every household in the seven towns, made up the Okere District and all schools to have a refuse bin to end the indiscriminate disposal of waste and improve sanitation in the area.

The DCE was grateful to the chiefs of Okere for their support and mentioned the donation of lands and facilities to support the growth of the District and urged them to use their platforms to rally the people to support the government’s agenda of development.

Source: GNA