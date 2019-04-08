Onyemso Community laments over lack of telecommunication network

Mr Abdul Rahamani Umaru, the Assembly Member of Onyemso Electoral Area, has expressed worry over lack of telecommunications networks signals in the community which is affecting the social and economic lives of residents.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Onyemso in the Kwahu East District, Mr Umaru said for one to get connected to any of the telecommunications networks, residents in the area have to hang their phones at a particular spot to be connected.

He said the issue is very worrying because workers such as nurses and teachers posted to the area finds it difficult in migrating to the place due to this challenge.

Mr Umaru said the community also lacked potable water and toilet facility to serve the community.

He said the road leading to the town was in a deplorable state, thereby, making life unbearable for the people especially the market women.

The Assemblyman said, traders also finds it difficult to convey their produce from nearby communities to the market especially during market days.

He indicated that the situation worsened during the raining season and therefore, called on the Kwahu East District Assembly to as a matter of urgency, come to their aid.

Mr Umaru also made an appeal to the National Communications Authority (NCA) to come to the aid of the community.

Onyemso is a farming community in the Kwahu East District with a population of about 1000 people.

Source: GNA