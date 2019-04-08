Coalition of NGOs under UNIC calls effective mechanisms to attain UHC by 2030

Coalition of United Nations Information Centre (UNIC), Department of Global Engagement, Ghana, has called stakeholders in health to put in effective mechanisms for the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

The Coalition, in a statement signed by Ms Theophiline Bannerman head of Public Relations and copied to the Ghana News Agency to mark the World Health Day, set aside by the World Health Organization (WHO), said there is the need to strengthen the NHIS policy, which is key in attaining the Universal Health Coverage.

The Day, April 7, instituted by WHO annually, is on the theme: “Universal Health Coverage: Everyone, Everywhere”.

The theme explains the fact, everyone – no matter who they are, no matter where they live and no matter when they need it , can access essential, quality health services without facing financial hardship.

The statement said Ghana has over the years, made tremendous improvement in access to health care in Ghana, however, there were still many challenges to the achievement of universal health coverage.

“The Coalition thinks that for Ghana to progress toward the attainment of UHC, the country needs to have a critical look at the healthcare financing and that means to invest more into the NHIS policy by tackling the inefficiencies in the health system as well as in the operations of the NHIS.”

This, it said when done, would strengthen the NHIS policy, which would subsequently increase the coverage of health in the country.

The statement also called for equitable distribution of resources as well as consistent and effective communication strategy so that health information could reach all.

It said Ghana had developed enough policies for the implementation of UHC and reiterated the need for a strong political commitment to ensure that all the beautiful health policies formulated were implemented.

The Coalition called for the need to expand access to health care services and raise the quality of care to include the inequitable distribution of human resources and equipment.

“The Community Health Planning Service Programme (CHPS), which is designed to provide a close-to –client service, needs to be expanded and well equipped”, it added.

