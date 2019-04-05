Government to increase productivity of food – SAPIP Coordinator

Mr Felix N. Darimaani, the National Project Coordinator of Savannah Zone Agricultural Productivity Improvement Project (SAPlP) has stated that the Government implemented SAPIP project to increase food productivity.

According to him, implementation of the project has started increasing production of rice, maize, soybean and vegetables, which would enhance food security.

Mr Darimaani who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tamale indicated that the project had established large commercial farming for domestic and export markets globally, which would create more jobs for farmers.

He said very soon, Ghana would reduce the importation of food especially rice, which would cost very low as Government has also constructed more water management schemes, provided skills development and employment opportunities for 50,000 farmers.

He expressed satisfaction at the pace of progress in the farms as it would transform the economy of the country.

Mr Darimaani stated that by the end of the programme, there would be an increase in rice production from 2mt/ha to 6mt/ha, soya from 1.65mt/ha to 3mt/ha and supply 26,400 mt of various fertilizers and 42,285 mt of seed supplied to farmers by the end of year one and as part of the project, there were four seed centres rehabilitated with state of the art equipment.

He stated that the number of farmers registered and placed on the platform had increased from 35,000 to 250,000 and the project, funded by the African Development Bank was to transform African Agriculture into a competitive and inclusive agribusiness sector to create wealth and sustainability.

According to him, the SAPIP programme under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) was part of Government’s efforts to increase agricultural productivity and an estimated 250 hectares of arable land would be developed under the project within the next five years.

He said the project would be implemented in seven Districts in agribusiness zone including; Savelugu, Nanton, Tolon, Kumbungu, West Gonja, West Mamprusi and Builsa South Districts.

The project started last year (2018) and it is a five-year project with four components, which included crop productivity improvement, value chain and agribusiness development, infrastructure development and project coordination, management and monitoring and evaluation.

Source: GNA