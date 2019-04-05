Brong-Ahafo Police arrest notorious drug peddler 

A notorious drug peddler who has cultivated acres of cannabis in his large cashew plantation farm has been arrested by the police in Brong-Ahafo.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of the Regional Police Command retrieved 41 mini fertilizer sacks of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp from John Kwabena Mosi, the suspect who had been placed in police custody.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the story to Ghana News Agency (GNA) and added, he was arrested at Brodi, near Sampa in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted the offence and said he supplied the cannabis to Ivorian drug dealers.

Source: GNA