Telecoms engineer in court over fraud

A telecoms engineer who allegedly collected GH¢58,200.00 from a businesswoman under the pretext of providing her a shop at Okaishie, but failed has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Archison Armah 52, charged with defrauding by false pretenses, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Ms Ruby Aryeetey admitted Armah to bail in the sum of GH¢60,000.00 with two sureties, one to be justified and to reappear on May 6 this year.

Mr Yaw Dankwah, Counsel for Armah, prayed the court to admit his client to bail and that he has people of substance to stand as sureties for him.

According to Mr Dankwah, Armah would in no way interfere with Police investigations and that he had cooperated fully with the Police so far.

He said Armah who is married with kids would not abscond from the jurisdiction when granted bail.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu told the court, the complainant is Comfort Asumadu.

Chief Inspector Apiorsornu said in January 2017, Armah collected GH¢58,200.00from complainant under the pretext of renting out a shop at Okaishie to her for a period of six years.

Prosecution said after collecting the money, Armah went into hiding and refused to answer the complainant’s phone calls.

He said several efforts by the complainant to get Armah to refund her money proved futile hence the complainant reported the matter to the Police.

Mr Apiorsornu said when Armah was arrested he admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and pleaded with the Police to give him some time to refund the money.

He said on August 17, last year, Armah refunded GH¢20,000.00 to the Police as part payment and pleaded with the Police to give him some time to refund the rest but failed.

Source: GNA