Automobile industry hits turbulent economic climate

Mr Francis Johnny Amegayibor, General Manager at Silver Star Auto Limited, on Wednesday said the automobile industry has hit turbulent economic climate in the first quarter of the year due mainly to challenging indicators.

He said the first quarter economic volatility impacted negatively on the Automobile industry as the industry transacts business mainly in dollar rated regime, “so any hiccups in the value of the local currency has relative influence on sales”.

Mr Amegayibor who is in charge of passenger car sales in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the performance of the Automobile industry in the first quarter of the year, explained that the intent to established an assembling plant by some other major car manufacturing companies has also created anxieties.

He said the operation in the automobile industry depended largely on the stability of the cedi; “we therefore anticipate that Government’s interventions will yield positive dividends and stabilize the cedi”.

On the performance of Mercedes-Benz, Mr Amegayibor explained that since the first Mercedes-Benz was built, the company had always set the pace for what all cars might someday become.

He said with an ongoing stream of firsts in safety, performance and driving enjoyment, “it’s an ever more thrilling roadmap to the future. And while there’s a never-ending roster of new achievements, there’s only one reason the world’s first automaker remains first in innovation”.

Mr Amegayibor explained that Silver Star Auto Ghana Limited was on cause to attain its vision of becoming the premier automobile dealership in Ghana, providing exceptional value to its customers through service of highest quality.

“We are also committed to continuously increase our market share in the automobile industry by making Mercedes Benz band of choice.

“We will achieve this by providing a supportive work environment that allows its employees to pursue professional excellence, whilst positively contributing to the work,” he said.

Mr Amegayibor explained that Silver Star Auto values its employees and clients, therefore it stood to promote growth, which “we demonstrate through integrity and respect”.

He said in spite of the economic difficulties, the automobile industry was still lucrative but very competitive which was healthy for the development of the economy.

“In view of the fertile grounds for growth, Silver Star Auto Limited will continue to promote its brand by developing and implementing strategies that result in high sales and exceptional After-Sales services to our customers in Ghana, leading to optimum return on investment for our shareholders,” Mr Amegayibor stated.

He said Silver Star Auto also believes in supporting and giving back to the community, “so we have annually donated to the World Food Programmes’ fight for the eradication of hunger, the Noguchi Memorial Institute, and the SOS children village.

“In addition, Silver Star Auto Ltd accepts yearly over twenty students coming from different universities, polytechnics, regions and fields of study to be trained”.

The company has also been sponsoring the Thom Kabala Basketball Tournament organized by the Greater Accra Basketball Association; opened our doors to a number of institutions including Multi kids’ Inclusive school, Koforidua Polytechnic, Al-Rayan International School, American International School and the Ghana Society for Islamic Education and Information.

Field trips were also organized to give students the opportunity to acquaint themselves with the new technology being used in the automotive sector, and to encourage them to study diligently in order to work with these technologies in their career.

Source: GNA