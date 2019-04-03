The indicators show we’re doing better – Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, addressing a Town Hall on the economy, Wednesday, said virtually all the economic indicators are posting positive results – a stable macro-economic environment to support an inclusive transformation agenda to ensure social equity.

The performance of the fundamentals, including the inflation rate, gross debts, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, he said, were comparatively better under the current Administration than under the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Giving the rates of the performance of the cedi over those two periods, the Vice President said: “The worst performance of the cedi so far, is better the best under the NDC”.

The positive fundamentals were a reflection of the prudent measures being implemented by the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank towards changing the structure of economy.

The maiden Town Hall meeting is to enable the Economic Management Team (EMT) to answer questions on the performance of the economy from representatives of civil society organisations, academia and members of the public.

It is being held under the theme: “Our Progress, Our Status, Our Future”.

Vice President Bawumia chairs the EMT, with Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the Senior Minister, is the Vice Chairperson.

The others are Mr John Peter Amewu Energy Minister; Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister; Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry; Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister of Food and Agriculture; Professor George Gyan-Baffour, Minister of Planning; and Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation.

Professor Amoako Tuffuor is the Secretary to the EMT.

Before the Vice President’s address, Prof. Amoako Tuffuor explained the role of the EMT.

The EMT engages with key stakeholders, implements government policies and offers solutions to socio-economic challenges.

Source: GNA