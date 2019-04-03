Over 48kg of cocaine seized at Ethiopian international airport in 8 months

The Ethiopian government on Tuesday disclosed the seizure of 48.4kg of cocaine while being smuggled into a third destination country during the past eight months’ period.

The reported 48.4kg cocaine was seized at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s major international hub, state news agency ENA reporting, citing the Addis Ababa City Administration Customs Office.

The Ababa City Administration Customs Office also said that smugglers, who were on transit via Addis Ababa, were detained together with the illegal substance.

The office, however, did not disclose details about the cocaine smugglers, including their number as well as identity. Despite indicating the smuggled substance had been en route to third countries, but destinations countries were not also disclosed.

An Ethiopian court had previously sentenced a Nigerian national, who was caught hiding cocaine in stomach, to seven years in prison in similar smuggling attempt.

Emeka Raphael, 36, who was arrested by Ethiopian authorities in Addis Ababa Bole International Airport while he was transiting from Brazil to Nigeria, was caught by airport security after some 27 plastic stashes of cocaine weighing 500grams were detected in his stomach.

Source: GNA