The Gambia ratifies AfCFTA, seals 22 countries required to move deal forward

Today April 2, 2019, the National Assembly of The Gambia has ratified the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement. This means the 22 countries required to move towards the operationalization of the AfCFTA after all other procedures have been concluded has been reached.

Two weeks ago Ethiopia ratified the agreement to bring the number to 21.

A total of 22 countries are required to sign the Agreement to bring it into force after all the countries have deposited their Instruments of Ratification at the African Union Commission (AUC) – with Ethiopia ratifying the Agreement, only one more country is left to reach the number of countries required.

52 countries have signed the agreement, 22 have now have ratified it and 15 have deposited their Instruments of Ratification with the African Union Commission (AUC).

Now that 22 countries have ratified the Agreement and 17 other countries that have already ratified the Agreement deposit their Instrument of Ratification at the AUC, the Agreement will come into force.

When it is implemented, the agreement is expected to eliminate tariffs on 90 per cent of goods, allow autonomous movement of commodity, goods and services across countries of the continent, and it will be the largest trade area in the world.

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) says the AfCFTA will promote intra-African trade by 52 per cent by the year 2022.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

