Court to obtain legal representation for alleged MP killer

Daniel Asiedu, one of the suspects being held over the death of J.B Dankwa Adu, former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North has told an Accra High Court that he did not kill the legislator alone.

According to Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon, the act was conducted by him and a group of people.

He was therefore praying the High Court to find him a lawyer who would speak the truth and nothing else.

Asiedu who continue to insist on a lawyer from International Criminal Court (ICC) said he still needs a lawyer who would speak the truth.

He said initially his lawyer Mr Ausgustine Obuor was very “powerful” but now he has no confidence in him.

“I don’t believe in Obuor any longer, I did not commit the act alone. We were in a group. I want a lawyer from the ICC,” he said.

Asiedu said its been a long time that he saw Mr Obuor in court.

The Court then ordered its Registrar to urgently write to the Legal Aid Scheme to provide legal assistance to Asiedu.

According to the court looking at the gravity of the offence and sanctions thereafter, there was the need for Asiedu to be represented by a lawyer so that the trial could start expeditiously.

The court admonished the Registrar to dispatch the letter to the Legal Aid Scheme by the close of Monday.

The court further urged the Senior State Attorney Sefakor Batse to also get in touch with Mr Augustine Obuor who was initially appointed by the Legal Aid Scheme.

The trial Judge, Mr Justice George Buadi advised Asiedu that Ghana had competent lawyers who could defend him.

“There is no way you get a lawyer outside the shores of Ghana. By the next adjourned date, we will get you a lawyer,” the court said

Asiedu also narrated the conditions at the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons saying he sometimes had to stand to sleep because there was no space to lie and sleep.

This compelled the trial judge to find out from a Senior Prison Officer who informed the court that he would investigate the issue.

The court noted that Asiedu’s accomplice Vincent Bossu aka Junior Agogo has also confirmed that to his counsel Mr Muniru Kasim.

The matter was adjourned to April 15.

Asiedu and Bossu are being held over the death of the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North have been jointly charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery.

Asiedu is facing additional charges of murder of robbery and murder. The court is yet to take their plea.

The Member of Parliament in the year 2016 was murdered in his residence at East Legon and following Police investigations, the accused persons were arrested.

The High Court has remanded them into Prison custody.

Source: GNA