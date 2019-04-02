Takoradi kidnapped girls found – Police

The Police Administration on Tuesday announced that the three ladies who were kidnapped in Takoradi in the Western Region have been found.

Currently, the administration are working with other stakeholders to bring the victims who had been missing for well over five months back to their families safely.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Maame Yaa Tiwah Addo-Dankwa, Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police at a media briefing on cases being handled by her outfit, said the breakthrough was as a result of a combined effort between the Police and the Bureau of National Investigations.

She recounted that about 1030 hours on Tuesday, December, 4, 2018, Miss Ruth Love Quayson, 18, old graduate of Fijai Senior High School was kidnapped at Kansaworodo in Takoradi.

DCOP Maame Addo-Dankwa said Pricilla Blessing Bantam, 21, and a student of University of Winneba residing at Kansaworodo, a suburb of Takoradi was on Friday, August 17, 2018 kidnapped when she alighted at Butumagyedu returning home from work.

She said the third victim, Miss Priscila Mantebea Korankye,15, a student of Sekondi Senior High School was on Thursday, December,2018 kidnapped, when she left home to buy food at Kansaworodo.

DCOP Maame Addo-Dankwa said during investigations the suspect Mr Udoetuk Wills, a Nigerian, was arrested in connection with the three reported cases above.

She said the suspect denied any knowledge of the kidnappings although he mentioned one John Nweke as the one having custody of the girls.

He has since been put before court and remanded into custody, while investigations continue.

Source: GNA