Nursing and Midwifery Council releases Licensing Examination results  

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) of Ghana on Tuesday, announced that the results as approved by its 14th Governing Board of Candidates who sat for the January 2019 Post Basic Nursing Online Licensing Examination, has been released.

Candidates are therefore requested to visit the Regional Offices of the Council from Wednesday April 3, 2019, to obtain a result checking scratch card at the rate of GH¢10.00, to access their results online.

A statement issued by the NMC in Accra said 250 candidates registered to sit for the Online Licensing Examination, but six were absent, and out of the total number who sat, 94 per cent passed.

It said the number of candidates from the various Post Basic Nursing Training Schools who sat for the examination comprised of 68 Critical Care, 59 Ophthalmic, 75 Peri-Operative, and 48 Public Health Nursing respectively.

Mr Felix Nyante, the Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council, said those who were unsuccessful in the Online Licensing Examination would however be required to join the next batch of candidates for resit in July 2019.

He indicated that the development of an online checking system for the first time in the history of the Council, was part of the digitisation agenda of the government, which would allow the Nursing and Midwifery candidates for the Licencing Examinations to check their results using the Council’s Online web Portal.

The online results checking, he further explained, was part of the Licensing Examination Project NICHE 261, which was initiated in 2016 by the Council together with a consortium composed by CINOP Global Advisory Services and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Mr Nyante said this was to strengthen the capacity of the Council to conduct credible examination through the use of advanced Information and Communication Technology solutions, and that in support of the project, the NUFFIC through the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands provided financial assistance.

He indicated that candidates with scratch cards would be able to access the NMC website http://nmc.gov.gh or http://nmcgh.org , to fill a registration form online, submit and print a copy for the approved persons as per the instructions given.

Candidates would also be required to pay the approved registration fee at any branch of the Republic Bank or purchase a Bankers Draft in places without the specified Bank, and then proceed to the Regional Offices to submit the filled and endorsed form together with the pay-in slip.

Mr Nyante said candidates may check their results up to a maximum of five times using the same scratch card, after which they had to purchase new ones if they still wanted to enjoy same benefits if the so wished to continue to.

Source: GNA