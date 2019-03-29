Two charged for swindling barber of his unregistered car

Two unemployed men who allegedly defrauded a barber under the pretext of purchasing his Chevrolet Malibu Saloon car valued at GH¢100,000, but bolted with the vehicle without paying, have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Richard Owusu and Amos Kofi Nkansah charged with conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretences pleaded not guilty.

The Police are on a manhunt for Diana Boakyewaa an accomplice of the two.

The court presided over by Mrs Malike Wornyah Deh admitted the two to bail in the sum of GH¢70,000.00 each with two sureties each, one of the sureties should be a public servant with a valid Identity card.

They are expected to reappear on April 11.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei said the complainant Richard Kofi Kyere is a barber residing at Community 16, while Owusu and Nkansah lived at Abokobi and Kasoa respectively.

Chief Inspector Agyei said in June last year, the complainant displayed for sale his unregistered Chevrolet Malibu Saloon car, 2014 model in front of his house.

He said in July 3, last year, Owusu and one Diana Boakyewaa who is yet to be arrested posed as a couple with two kids, approached and proposed to the complainant to buy the car.

Prosecution said they bargained on the price and settled on GH¢100,000.00 of which the two then promised to return the following day to pay for the vehicle.

The Prosecution said on July 4, last year, Nkansah and Boakyewaa took the complainant to a bank in Lashibi where they claimed they were going to pay for the car with a cheque for the money to be transferred into the complainant’s account.

The Prosecution said the accused persons paid a Prudential Bank Cheque with account number supposed to be owned by a company known as Dynamic Satellite Communication with a face value of GH¢100,000.00 into the complainant’s account.

He said while the complainant was at the bank waiting for the cheque to be cleared, Nkansah and Boakyewaa managed to escape with the vehicle without paying for it.

Mr Agyei said a report was made to the Police and subsequently intelligence led to the arrest of Owusu and Nkansah at their hideout at Ofankor where the vehicle was retrieved from them.

Source: GNA