EC to compile new voter register for Election 2020

The Electoral Commission (EC) will compile a new voters’ register ahead of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

A statement signed by Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the EC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the decision was reached after extensive deliberations at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting held under the aegis of the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) on Thursday.

Discussions at the meeting were centered on pertinent matters such as; Preparations for 2019 District Level Elections (DLE) and Referendum; Inspection of Political Party Offices; and Updates on the compliance of the political parties with audit requirements.

The statement said the District Level Elections and the Referendum would be conducted on the same day during the last quarter of 2019.

The Commission would undertake a Limited Registration of new voters’ prior to that referendum in May, 2019.

The registration would take place in all the district offices of the Electoral Commission across the country, the statement said.

The Commission would publish the time table and road map for the District Level Election, Referendum and other activities of the year in the first week of April.

The statement said the inspection of offices of political parties was underway and a comprehensive report would be made available to stakeholders by the end of May, 2019.

The Commission had published the report on the submitted Audited Accounts of the political parties, which appeared in the Daily Graphic on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

“The Commission noted that most of the Audited Accounts do not meet international audit standards,” it said.

“The Commission is preparing a draft Constitutional Instrument to regulate and streamline the format of Financial Returns and Audited Accounts of the political parties.”

Source: GNA