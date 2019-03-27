Prampram Police arrests eight suspected robbers

The Prampram Divisional Police Command has arrested eight suspected armed robbers who stormed a trading company in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality and stole air conditioners and television sets.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joseph Benefo Darkwah, Public Affairs Officer, Tema Police Regional Command, said the Kpone Police received information that at about 12:05 hours on March 24, 2019, armed men numbering about 10 had scaled the fence wall of the trading company and held the night watchman and two drivers’ mates hostage by locking them up in one of the company’s offices.

DSP Darkwah noted that the said robbers then drove a truck into the compound and forced one forty footer container, which contained various appliances, opened.

“Items such as air conditioners and television sets were loaded into the waiting truck after which they bolted”.

The PRO said luck however eluded the leader of the robbery gang, Johnson Nti also known as Kofi Nti, who is an employee of the said company, when he was spotted in a moving vehicle by the complainants.

He added that Nti was arrested by police following a complaint and a search was conducted in his house, after which he led the police to an uncompleted building at Kpone-Kokompe, where they had stashed their booty.

Sixty-one air conditioners, comprising of Nasco, Midea, Samsung and Chigo brands, two LG flat screen television sets, one Midea water dispenser and one Nasco kettle were retrieved from the uncompleted building.

“Further search in suspect’s car revealed a bottle, which was similar to one that was picked up at the crime scene and two machetes, suspected to have been used for the robbery, “he said.

Nti is said to have led police to arrest seven of his accomplices who were hiding at various places within the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

They are:Stephen Mensah also known as America, aged 27, 29 years old Emmanuel Mensah, Clement Gyasi, 32, Abdulah Mohammed, 32 years, Andrews Koffie, Joe Amoah, 37 and Kwame Danso, 29 years.

The eight suspects are currently in police custody and would be put before court on March 27, 2019.

Source: GNA