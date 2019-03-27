Parliament approves 18 new Ministers

Parliament has approved the appointment of 18 persons nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo for Ministerial and Deputy Ministerial positions for the newly-created regions.

However, the Appointments Committee deferred the appointment of Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, Minister-Designate for the Bono Region over certain audit queries relating to a land acquisition case.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader stated on the floor of Parliament that the Committee approved the appointment of 18 out of the 19 persons brought before them for vetting.

“Mr Speaker, we are approving 18 instead of 19. The onus is not on us at the Appointments Committee, the onus lies on her to provide further and better particulars on an audit query, a matter relating to land.”

Those approved included; Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah – Western Region, Solomon Namliit Boar – North East Region, Kofi Amoakehene – Bono East, Kinglsey Aboagye Gyedu – Western North Region, Kwasi Owusu Yeboa – Oti Region, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih – Upper West Region, and Salifu Adam Braimah – Savanna Region.

The others are; Naana Eyiah, Deputy Minister-designate, Lands and Natural Resources; Alex Kwodwo Kom Abban, Deputy Minister-designate, Health; and Yaw Afful, Deputy Minister-designate, Aviation.

The rest included; Siaka Serwaa, Deputy Minister-designate, Bono Region; John Bennam, Deputy Minister-designate, Northern Region, Alex Tetteh, Deputy Minister-designate, Western North, Samuel Yeyu Tika, Deputy Minister-designate, Savanna Region, Tahiru Tia Ahmed, Deputy Minister-designate, North East, and Johnson Avuletey, Deputy Minister-designate, Volta Region.

Source: GNA