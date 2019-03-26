Farmer jailed thirty months for stealing cocoa beans

The Asante Juaben Circuit Court, has sentenced a 25-year-old farmer to 30 months imprisonment in hard labour, for stealing one bag of cocoa beans valued GH¢475.00, at Ampaedwa, near Effiduase in the Sekyere East District.

Ibrahim Abdul Rahman, pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Mr Yusif Osei Asibey.

The Court also ordered the police to return the cocoa beans, which was retrieved from the convict to the complainant.

Police Chief Inspector Ishmael Stanley Adjei told the Court that, both the convict and the complainant, Mr Paul Appiah Mensah, are cocoa farmers at Ampaedwa.

He said on March 15, this year, the complainant harvested his cocoa pods and left the fresh beans in the farm to ferment.

The Prosecution said however, when he went to the farm the next day, the beans were nowhere to be found.

Chief Inspector Adjei said the complainant lodged a complaint with the Police at Seniagya.

He said during investigations, the Police had information that the convict was behind the theft of the cocoa beans so he was arrested.

Chief Inspector Adjei said in his cautioned statement the convict admitted the offence and led the police to retrieve the beans from where he had hidden it.

He was subsequently charged and arraigned.

Source: GNA